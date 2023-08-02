A 21-year-old man identified as Bernard Banda has been arrested in Zomba for allegedly killing 45-year-old Frank Amos in a fight over a woman.

Zomba Police Station deputy public relations officer Aaron Chilala said Banda, on July, 26 2023, went to a drinking joint at Chingale where he got involved in a fight with Amos over a woman.

According to police, after returning home, Amos told his brother about the fight and complained of body pains.

After a short-while, Amos was found dead in his house with blood oozing from the nose.

“Postmortem results showed that death was due to head injuries,” he said.

Banda is expected to be charged with murder.

The suspect Banda is from Namwiyo Village while the deceased hailed from Mkamwa Village, both in Senior Chief Mlumbe in the district.