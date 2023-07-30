In a remarkable display of determination, Lilongwe athlete Vincent Kasunda completed the Blantyre marathon barefoot, achieving an impressive 17th position in the challenging 42.175km race.

The 60-year-old’s extraordinary accomplishment caught the attention of the National Sports Council’s Vice Board Chairperson, Charles Ulaya, who awarded him a well-deserved K50,000 cash prize, acknowledging his unwavering spirit.

Born on February 22, 1963, Kasunda completed the race in an impressive time of 3 hours, 07 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Kasunda’s story has inspired people all over Malawi, and he is now seen as a national hero. His achievement is a testament to the power of hard work and determination and the spirit of resilience for Malawians.