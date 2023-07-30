Malawi’s Barefoot Marathon Runner Shines: Vincent Kasunda Secures 17th Position in Grueling Race

Jul 30, 2023 Sports 0
Advertisement

In a remarkable display of determination, Lilongwe athlete Vincent Kasunda completed the Blantyre marathon barefoot, achieving an impressive 17th position in the challenging 42.175km race.

The 60-year-old’s extraordinary accomplishment caught the attention of the National Sports Council’s Vice Board Chairperson, Charles Ulaya, who awarded him a well-deserved K50,000 cash prize, acknowledging his unwavering spirit.

Born on February 22, 1963, Kasunda completed the race in an impressive time of 3 hours, 07 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Kasunda’s story has inspired people all over Malawi, and he is now seen as a national hero. His achievement is a testament to the power of hard work and determination and the spirit of resilience for Malawians.

Advertisement

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.