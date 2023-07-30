Musician Tremour has died, a few days after sustaining head injuries in a car accident.

Speaking to the local media, his mother, Towera Chaswabande, has confirmed the death of Tremour, real name Victor Mwangobola,

Last week, his family asked for financial assistance to help the artist while he was in hospital after he suffered injuries in a road accident.

Tremour was known for his hit song titles “Mpanipani”.

Meanwhile, people on Facebook have paid tribute to Tremour following his death.

“So Sad to hear the passing of this talented young man, its a great loss to the art industry, your career was just getting matured, so passionate when you told me about the music you are planning to drop. we will miss you Tremour,” wrote filmmaker Sukez on Facebook.

Rapper Phyzix wrote: “This is so sad. We have lost a talented young man. My condolences to the family and all his loved ones.”

While Zaithwa Bema wrote: “My brother is gone My classmate , My childhood friend. Till we meet Again ( Victor) Tremour

“Last 3 weeks i had an accident you were the first to check up on me you said it is well … Days later you had an accident and now you are gone Vic.”