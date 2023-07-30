The bible says in Ephesians chapter 1 from verse 3 to 5 that: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ, even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we would be holy and without defect before him in love, having predestined us for adoption as children through Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his desire.”

We are blessed and not just lucky. Luck is associated with chance. We are not like lottery winners who can’t replicate the win. Luck is unpredictable, you can get it today and may not get it tomorrow because it was done by chance. But that’s not the life of a Christian. Our life is predictable because our end is determined by God.

In Jeremiah chapter 29 verse 11 the bible says: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you,” says Yahweh, “thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you hope and a future.”

We read in Psalm chapter 37 verse 37 that: “Observe the blameless! Take note of the upright! Indeed, the future of that man is peace.”

In Christianity nothing happens by chance. All is written in the Word of God. We won’t find ourselves in heaven by chance, we will find ourselves by doing His Word. We can’t get things by chance, we use God’s principles that are certain, established and never change.

In Psalm chapter 119 verse 89, the bible says: “LORD, your word is settled in heaven forever.”

If you know the Word, you will know what to do and you will know the results of the action. That’s why the wages of sin are death. If you aren’t born again, you know the destination because our life is predictable.

So don’t think something is happening or not happening because you are lucky or not lucky. You must study the Word and live a predictable Bible based life. Nothing happens because of mere lucky. We are blessed and not lucky people.