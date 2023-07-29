A 43-year-old man has died in Neno after a minibus overturned at Naminjale.

The man has been identified as Lucius Malunga. Eight others including the driver sustained injuries following the accident.

The accident happened this morning when the minibus, with 16 passengers on board, was coming from Mwanza on the M6 road going to Zalewa.

Neno police public relations officer Sub-Inspector Austin Kamwendo said the accident after a rear tyre got displaced due to speeding.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the minibus and the vehicle swerved off the road.

Lucius Malunga from Mtandamula village T/A Kanduku in Mwanza district sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lisungwe health centre.