Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo has called on members of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) to remain united and focused in their calling to serve the church in various church projects.

Prof. Kanyongolo made the call at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe as Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) clocked 50 years since inception.

She also applauded the catholic women for being instrumental in the church in various church undertakings.

Professor Kanyongolo who was guest of honour thanked women such as Mrs Bande, Mrs, Gulamu, Mrs. Makhumula, late Dr. Chrissy Muyeriwa and others for founding CWO in the country.

” I know that women face alot of problem but for sure Catholic Women Organisation empowers women to become economically self reliant,” she added.

National Chairperson of Catholic Women Organisation, Doreen Zimba, said the organisation implements various church projects such as providing support to seminarians and providing guidance to prospective marriage couples apart from providing social support to the elderly, orphans and other vulnerable people.

She called on parents to bring up their children in a right way to avoid them going astray and copy non christian behaviours such as same sex marriages.

In his remarks, Chairperson of Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala thanked the CWO for implementing various church projects and called on the organisation to continue being instrumental in church activities.

Some notable people that attended 50 years CWO anniversary at Civo Stadium were, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, Blantyre legislator, John Bande, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Roselyn Makhumula.

CWO was initiated by Bishop Allan Chamgwera in 1972 when he served as priest at St. Pius Parish in Blantyre.