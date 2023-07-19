Vice President Saulos Chilima through his lawyers has asked the High Court to vary his bail conditions, saying it is degrading for a person of Chilima’s profile to be presenting himself to the bureau every three months.

The vice president appeared before court in LIlongwe today for a hearing on his application to vary bail conditions.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Chilima in November last year following allegations that he received $280,000 (about K290 million) from businessperson Zuneth Sattar allegedly as a reward to assist Sattar’s company secure government contract.

He was granted bail on the day of arrest and ordered to be reporting to ACB once every three months, to surrender travel documents to the court and to seek approval of the court before traveling.

Chilima wants a variation of these conditions. His lawyer Khumbo Soko told the court that it is degrading for a person of Chilima’s profile to present himself at the ACB every three months.

He added that the bail conditions that the defence is seeking variation of do not serve any purpose.

Soko further argued that Chilima already informs President Lazarus Chakwera when traveling, is surrounded by bodyguards who are security officers and his travels are publicised.

However, lawyer for the ACB Chrispin Khunga argued that the condition for Chilima to be reporting to the bureau is not excessive since it is only once every three months which translates to four times a year.

He added that Chilima’s availability cannot be ascertained by the ACB even though the vice president is surrounded by police officers.

He also noted that Chilima is facing serious charges which attract a maximum of 12 years imprisonment if convicted.

After hearing arguments from the two sides, High Court Judge Redson Kapindu reserved ruling on the application to vary bail conditions.

Kapindu said he will deliver his ruling on 1 August, 2023. Chilima is also expected to take plea in court on the same day.