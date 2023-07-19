Former minister and Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Benson Malunga Phiri, has been elected Chairperson for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for the recently formed Southern and Eastern African Parliamentary Caucus at a meeting underway in Kigali, Rwanda.

Phiri will be deputized by Hon. Memory Bondia of Zimbabwe, while Zambia has produced the Secretary General, Hon. Mwamboo Muntinta. Tanzania’s Hon. Hawa Mchafu will deputize the Secretary General, and Eswatini’s Hon. Laureen Nxumalo will serve as the Treasurer General in the caucus.

Speaking to this publication after the elections, Phiri expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the significant responsibility of leading the recently formed Southern and Eastern African Parliamentary Caucus on SRHR, as it will help him grow as a leader beyond borders.

The caucus comprises over 19 member countries from Southern and Eastern Africa, focusing on various areas, including expanding access to healthcare, promoting education, reducing infant and maternal mortality rates, preventing teenage pregnancies, managing population growth, and fostering sustainable development.

Phiri emphasized that the challenges faced by the African continent are enormous, and as leaders, there is a pressing need to step up and address them.

“I have learned a lot today while presiding over my first meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, which was held alongside the Women Deliver 23,” Phiri concluded