President of the Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan joined by President Lazarus Chakwera Friday visited Kapeni View point in Blantyre to appreciate the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy.

Upon their arrival at the place, the two presidents were welcomed by ministers, other senior government officials and traditional leaders.

Later, the two leaders were briefed on the impact of the Cyclone Freddy before taking their seats to watch a seven minute-video documentary showcasing the same catastrophic moment.

Blantyre is one of 11 districts in the southern region that were gravely affected by Cyclone Freddy in March this year.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, more than 2,267,458 people were affected, in which 659,278 were displaced, with 679 deaths, 537 missing and 2,178 injuries.

Tanzania was one of the first countries to provide support to Malawi towards the disaster. The country gave Malawi US$1 million.

Suluhu also provided two heavy-duty helicopters and 100 service men and rescue and search mission as well as assorted relief items for cyclone Freddy survivors in the southern Malawi.

