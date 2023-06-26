The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it will with immediate effect start conducting random mandatory alcohol and other drug screening tests for all its employees and anyone doing business with the corporation.

This is according to ESCOM memo dated 22 June, 2023, from the Chief Executive Officer Kamkwamba Kumwenda addressed to all staff and copied to the Executive Management.

The memorandum states that these mandatory screening tests is in line with Workplace Mental Wellness Policy and seeks to provide a safe working environment to all staff members.

“Kindly be advised that in line with the Workplace Mental Wellness Policy section 6.5.3, the Corporation through some designated officers, will start conducting random mandatory alcohol and other drug screening tests for all employees with immediate effect.

“The purpose of this exercise is to provide a safe working environment that is alcohol and drug free and that is conducive for increased productivity,” reads part of the memorandum.

In the memorandum, the CEO says in line with the same policy, Security staff shall conduct security checks specific for alcohol and drugs for ESCOM Employees or any person conducting business within ESCOM premises.

It is also reported that the Human Resource Department shall invoke disciplinary action up to termination to any employee involved in the sale, use, possession, or transfer of illegal drugs within ESCOM Premises in line with the Disciplinary Policy.

ESCOM has since encouraged members of staff to corporate in the implementation of the new measures and be guided accordingly.

