Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chiradzulu have appealed for support, saying hunger and shelter are still the main challenges they are facing

The remarks were made during a donation of kitchen utensils worth MWK1, 160,000 by Centre for Children and Development Research (CCDR) in group village head Masikini, traditional authority Likoswe in the district.

Speaking after the donation, group village head Masikini hailed CCDR for what she called unwavering support towards people in her area.

“We are pleased to hear that CCDR wants to construct houses for 29 people, this will ease challenges that my people have been facing since cyclone as some of them are still in camps,” she said.

Rozina Milepa, a 63-year-old blind woman who stays with two grandchildren, concurred with group village head Masikini saying she has been staying in an old house that has no windows and doors.

“With the coming of this organization I hope to have a house and a capital for business as they have promised,” she added.

CCDR Programs Manager Geoffrey Mhone said: “We noted that many houses were washed away with the cyclone Freddy hence the intervention to construct houses for these people.”

“We will also teach these people business on top of giving them a capital for business so that they should be able to be independent and support their families.

The project is being funded by Korea Hope Foundation and is expected run for six months with a total cost of 82 million Malawi Kwacha.

