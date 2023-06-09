TNM to retrench staff

Local mobile service provider, Telecommunications Networks Malawi (TNM) says it will soon retrench some of its staff as part of an exercise which will make some positions redundant and which also will see the company outsourcing engineering functions.

This has been contained in a memo released on Wednesday June 7th, 2023 signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Michel A. Hebert which has been addressed to all TNM employees.

According to the memo, TNM has embarked on a transformation to make the company achieve its mission of providing the best digital experience in Malawi to all, and to be once again a fierce competitor in the market.

As part of the transformation process, the company says there will be restructuring of positions, a plan which is said to have been designed during the last Townhall meetings held with employees in March 2023 which was then approved by the TNM Board of Directors.

TNM says the new organization which aims to simplify work processes; build future digital skills; push empowerment down to the frontlines; have clear accountability and enhance overall efficiencies, will see some positions being made redundant.

“We will now begin the organizational transformation process, which should run over the next 6 weeks. To reach the level of competitiveness we need, we will implement a new organizational structure aligned with our new strategy and company direction.

“The process will, however, result in some positions being made redundant and some employees being retrenched. The exercise will also lead to some engineering functions being outsourced under managed services contracts,” reads part of the memo.

The memo further indicates that the selection criteria for fitting the employees into the new organization, and for those that will be retrenched, will follow a strict and fair process led by mixed panels of managers, one in each business area.

It has also been mentioned that evaluation and selection criteria followed by the panels will be based on current and previous performance, skills and qualifications, fit with TNM’s values and the new strategy.

The company further indicated that it will also promote a limited voluntary departure program with additional incentives, which will be announced shortly.

As part of the retrenchment process, the executive team will be engaging with everyone at TNM in their respective divisions throughout and they will also consult with the Staff Association.

The mobile phone service provider has then assured the employees and the public that it will comply with every applicable employment law and regulation, and that the process will be fair to everyone.

