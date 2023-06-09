Man cuts off wife’s breasts, private parts

A 27-year-old man identified as Mkwate Chimbizi has been arrested in Chikwawa on suspicion that he cut off his wife’s breasts and removed her private parts before beheading her.

South East Police Region spokesperson Edward Kabango has confirmed the arrest of the suspect following the murder which happened on June 3 this year.

Kabango said Chimbizi suspected that his wife, Luwiza Leonard, 23, was having an extramarital affair.

The suspect after commiting the crime threw his wife’s genitalia and breasts in a pit latrine and buried her head.

Yesterday, the suspect led officers to a site where he buried the victim’s head which has been found in a decomposed state.

Meanwhile, a search for the victim’s body is underway.

