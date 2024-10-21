The voter registration process for Malawi’s 2025 Tripartite Elections has officially begun in Karonga District, with residents beginning to visit Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) registration centres to get their names on the electoral roll sheet.

Elias Nyirenda, MEC’s District Elections Officer for Karonga, confirmed that all 157 registration centres in the district opened on time, starting operations at exactly 8:00 AM.

“The registration process is progressing smoothly so far, and we have not encountered any technical issues with the devices used to capture voter details,” Nyirenda reported.

He also revealed that MEC has deployed teams to encourage more people to register and emphasize the importance of community involvement in the process. Nyirenda urged organizations like the National Initiative for Civic Education and accredited civil society groups to assist in mobilizing the public to participate in the registration.

This year, MEC is utilizing new Election Management Devices for the registration process. In Karonga, the voter registration period will run from October 21 to November 3, 2024.