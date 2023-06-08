Local based players conclude pre-camp

Flames’ local-based players on Wednesday morning concluded pre-camp in preparation for a 2023 Afcon Qualifier against Ethiopia in Maputo Mozambique on June 20.

The local players have been training at Mpira Village for three days a week for the past three weeks.

Coach Patrick Mabedi is on Monday morning expected to name his final squad for the Mozambique trip a head of departure later in the afternoon.

While in Maputo, the Flames will pay a friendly match against Mozambique on Wednesday.

Speaking after the Wednesday training session, Mabedi said he is happy with the progress they have made with the local based players.

“Our preparations have been good so far. We had few players who had knocks, but we managed to rehabilitate them, and they are now okay .This week, we also had Alick Lungu, who is coming back from an injury, but now an assessment by our medical team shows that he is now fine.

“The squad is good, and the boys are putting in more energy and effort. So far, they are looking forward to seeing how they will mix them with foreign based players.

“We are leaving early because we want the boys to have enough time to train with the foreign based players and also get used to the environment in Mozambique. With the league in action now, we will wait for the boys to play their league games this weekend before releasing the final squad so that we assess if all those in our plans are fine so the squad,” he said.

Source: FAM