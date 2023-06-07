Beit Cure seeks to raise K105m for reconstructive surgeries

Beit CURE International Hospital’s fundraising dinner as it seeks to raise K105 million to enable it to offer free reconstructive and orthopaedic surgeries on Malawian children.

On Tuesday, First Capital Bank (FCB) has pumped in K15 million and the bank was also announced the official sponsors of the hospital’s fundraising dinner slated for August this year.

Speaking at the event, FCB Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa, said the donation signifies the good relationship which has existed since the inception of the hospital in Malawi around 2002.

Chirwa acknowledged the hospital’s excellent service delivery in the country which he said has pushed the bank to make such a donation and being the official sponsors of the suspicious fundraising dinner.

“FCB and Best CURE have been partners since the inception of the hospital in 2002. We believe that Beit CURE is making a difference in developing the social-economic fabric of Malawi. A healthy nation is a productive nation but also healthy children are the future of the country.

“Beit CURE are providing quality healthcare which complement government’s efforts. They also provide five meals a day to children, so we believe they are a trusted partner which we feel we should support in order to develop social-economic fabric of this nation,” said Chirwa.

Elly Chemey who is Beit CURE International Hospital (Malawi) Executive Director, commended the bank for coming when they needed a hand most.

Chemey said the dinner which is slated for 4th August, 2023, seeks to raise K105 million which will assist the facility in transporting patients from different parts of the country, providing treatment and also provision of five meals a day to the children.

“First Capital Bank has been our long standing partner and this time we are doing a fundraising dinner on 4th August where we will locally and internationally raise resources to support children from across the country to access care here in Blantyre,” said Chemey.

Chemey pointed out transportation of children from their respective areas to the facility in Blantyre as the major challenge they are encountering in their daily operations.

He then encouraged the corporate world to help the institution by transporting children to the hospital where he said treatment and five meals a day are provided for free by the institution.

According to Chemey, Beit CURE International Hospital spends over 1.5 million Kwacha for a successful reconstructive and orthopaedic surgery of one child.

The fundraising dinner which will be held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, will be graced by Malawi’s vice president Saulos Chilima.

