Man murdered in fight over girl

Chiradzulu Police have arrested two people aged 18 and 20 who are suspected to have murdered a 25-year-old man in a fight over a girl.

This is according to Chiradzulu police publicist Constable Cosmas Kagulo who identified the two as Mphatso Labana aged 18 and Maxwell Kadaya aged 20 who are suspected to have killed Mabvuto Liphama.

Reports are that on May 30, 2023 Liphama went to a drinking joint and it is believed that he had a girlfriend who was residing at the bar.

At around 21:00 hours, the suspects went to the room where Liphama was with his girlfriend and they started quarrelling which resulted into a fight.

In the process, Liphama lost consciousness and was taken to Nguludi Mission hospital by some well wishers before being referred to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Blantyre where he was pronounced dead on May 5th, 2023 while receiving treatment.

The matter was later reported to Chiradzulu Police station who in turn took the body to Chiradzulu District Hospital where postmortem results revealed that death was due to internal head injuries subject to assault.

The two suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charge of murder.

Mabvuto Liphama hailed from Kanje village where Mphatso Labana comes from too, while Maxwell Kadaya hails from Njelemba village both in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in the district.

