Seven pardoned prisoners return to prison

Seven prisoners who were pardoned recently by President Lazarus Chakwera have already committed fresh offences and are now back in prison.

According to Zodiak Online, spokesperson for Blantyre Prison, Duncan Malizani, said the seven, who are among 320 prisoners pardoned recently, are already back after commiting offences such as robbery.

He then emphasized the need for spiritual reformation for inmates so that they can fully transform and become responsible citizens after their sentences.

On Sunday, Blantyre Synod of the CCAP welcomed 13 inmates from Blantyre Prison into its ministry in an attempt to ensure total reformation.

Chakwera in April this year granted pardons to 200 prisoners as an act of mercy towards prisoners during Easter.

The prisoners Chakwera pardoned include former Homeland Security minister Uladi Mussa who was sentenced to five years in jail for corruptly awarding Malawians citizenships.

Others included Jones Tewesa, a driver for the Malawi Electoral Commission, who was sentenced to 15 months last year for obstructing a presidential convoy and 18-year-old John Mussa who was last year sentenced to eight years for marijuana possession before his sentenced was reduced to three years.

