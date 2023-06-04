Malawi police warn refugees who are returning to cities

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has called on all refugees who have returned to cities and towns from Dzaleka Refugee Camp to immediately go back to the camp.

This has been contained in a press statement released on Sunday 4th June, 2023 signed by MPS national public relations officer Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya.

The statement says MPS has noted that some refugees who were relocated to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district last month have started returning to cities and towns of the country.

Police say Malawians should see the refugees’ act of returning into cities and towns as clear disregard of the country’s laws and open defiance to legitimate authority, a thing they say will not be entertained.

“Malawi Police Service (MPS) strongly warns and calls upon all refugees who were successfully relocated to Dzaleka Refugee Camp and are returning into cities and towns to immediately go back.

“MPS reminds the refugees that this country is built on a solid foundation of ‘respect of rule of law’ and that Malawians expect those who come to seek refuge here to abide by our laws as they are,” reads part of the statement.

MPS has further cautioned Malawians on interfering with security agencies by harbouring the returning of refugees to Dzaleka camp and has added that anyone who will be found will be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement also indicate that the operation of relocating refugees is still ongoing across the country and says police officers will use necessary force that will make the refugees return to the camp and never come back to cities.

