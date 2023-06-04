22 people die in Karonga accident

Twenty-two people have died while others have escaped with different degrees of injuries after the lorry they were travelling in, while returning from a football match, overturned at Tenenthe Hills in Karonga District

The accident happened on June 3, 2023 at around 8PM.

The driver, who has only been identified as Moes Mkandawire aged 43 was driving a ten-tonne lorry registration number NA 6449 with 80 passengers from Chitipa heading Karonga District.

Mkandawire carried players and supporters for Nyungwe Football Club and upon arrival at Tenenthe, he failed to negotiate a bend and as a result the vehicle overturned after hitting the road embarkment.

Seventeen people died on the spot due to severe head injuries and fractures while five died in hospital. Others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Karonga District Hospital.

Moses Mkandawire (driver) is from Mchekacheka Village,Traditional Authority Mwilang’ombe in Karonga district while investigations are still underway to get full details of the others.

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire says government is saddened by the death of the players and supporters.

