Several people dead following accident involving Nyungwe FC

Karonga based side Nyungwe Football Club was involved in an accident on Saturday which has claimed lives of several people.

The accident occured at Tenenthe along Karonga-Chitipa Road as the team which boarded a lorry was coming from an away fixture against Chitipa Hammers in the Northern Region FAM Moto Division One League.

“The accident has claimed lives with several Injuries,” Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) general secretary Masiya Nyasulu said in a statement.

He added that following the crash the association has suspended all its activities slated for today.

“We grieve with those that have lost their loved ones and may all those that are still receiving treatment have a quick recovery,” said Nyasulu.

