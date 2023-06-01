Kajoke met the five-day ultimatum — FAM

…says he won’t pay with interests…

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says Hassan Kajoke has paid back the MK3.9 million to Silver Strikers within the five-day period which was given to him by the country’s soccer governing body as part of the verdict regarding his failed transfer move to the Central Bankers.

Kajoke was ordered by FAM to return the money which he received from the Area 47 based side as part of his signing on fee within five working days and failure to do so would have attracted interests based on current rates on the exchange market.

The verdict from the Players Status Committee was released last week on Wednesday, but the player only paid back on Wednesday.

Silver, who acknowledged to have indeed received the money from the player, said Kajoke made the payments outside the five-day ultimatum, hence the need for him to pay with interest.

“Silver Strikers Football Club would like to inform all stakeholders and the general public that following the determination by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on 24 May 2023, Mr. Hassan Kajoke has paid back MK3.9 million.

“However, Silver Strikers notes that Mr. Kajoke has missed the deadline by two days. As such, the money has attracted interest, which he will have to pay,” reads the statement from the Central Bankers.

But responding to Silver’s demands, FAM’s Communications Director and Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka said Kajoke managed to beat the deadline. Hence, there is no need for him to pay with interest.

“When FAM gives days for punishment or appeal, it means working days only, weekends are not inclusive. So, as such, Kajoke has beaten the deadline,” he was quoted by Times Radio.

But Silver’s Board of Directors Chairman George Kaudza Masina refuted Zakazaka’s sentiments, saying the association did not indicate whether the five-day ultimatum included or excluded Saturday and Sunday.

“This cannot be true because FAM only ordered the player to pay back within five days. The verdict did not indicate whether the stipulated period included or excluded Saturday and Sunday, so this statement from FAM is not making any sense,” he told Times Radio.

The whole transfer embargo started when Silver announced the signing of the player on 4 Janury 2023 via their official Facebook page.

This triggered massive protests from Bullets, who then lodged a complaint to FAM by accusing the Central Bankers of signing a player who was still contracted till the end of 31 March 2023.

When asked, Silver denied the accusations and defended themselves by saying the club only signed a pre-contract agreement with the player.

But as the local transfer window was coming to an end, Kajoke made a U-turn by extending his stay at Bullets with another three years.

This again angered Silver, who accused the player of theft by trick by receiving the said amount and a two month salary without fulfilling what was required of him to do.

During the hearing, both Silver and Kajoke were found guilty before the committee and the Bankers were ordered to pay MK900 000 to FAM for signing a player who was contracted to Bullets, failing which would have seen the club being banned from signing players for two seasons whilst Kajoke was ordered to return the money within the five-day ultimatum to avoid interests and a football ban.