Secondary School teacher nabbed for stealing K198,000 exam fees in Mzimba

Maxwell Phiri, a 32-year-old teacher from Hoho Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba District, has been arrested for swindling K198,000 exam fees for Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) students learning at Herochima Private School in the district.

Police Public Relations Officer for the North , Maurice Chapola, told the press that Phiri swindled fees amounting to K198, 000 meant for 11 candidates.

According to Chapola, the candidates are from a private school which has no examination centre and they use Hoho CDSS , where they gave the suspect the money since he is an examination officer.

The school officials gave the suspect examination fees for 22 candidates and he is suspected to have only sent examination fees for 11 candidates to the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb).

This was known when names of 11 candidates were missing from the Maneb nominal roll.

Herochima Private School director, Martin Phiri, says only 11 candidates have been allowed to sit for the examinations and the rest are home and this has affected them badly.

The suspect has been charged with theft by public servant which is under section 283 of the penal code.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24