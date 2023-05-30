Eastern Region CSOs say Chakwera needs more time to fix economy

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Good Governance in the Eastern Region has called on fellow CSOs to stop pressurizing the Lazarus Chakwera administration saying the government is trying its best and needs more time to fix the economy.

Chairperson of Coalition of CSOs in the Eastern Region, Susan Kamwendo, expressed displeasure over some CSOs’ anti-government conduct during a press briefing at Gymkhana Club in Zomba where she described demonstrations by some CSOs as “sponsored” by people that are not patriotic.

Kamwendo said people have the constitutional right to demonstrate but the CSOs should spare the Chakwera-led government from unnecessary pressure considering that the country’s economy is not stable due to Covid-19 pandemic, cholera outbreak and effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

On the issue of K750 million which was paid to a butchery in the United Kingdom but is yet to be recovered, the Coalition of CSOs on Good Governance in the Eastern Region urged CSOs that held vigil at Capital Hill and all Malawians to give Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, ample time to follow up on the issue.

On fuel shortage, the concerned Eastern Region CSO coalition also appealed for calm saying there is hope that the Chakwera- led administration is trying its best to bring fuel challenges to a halt.

“As Coalition of CSO on Good Governance in the Eastern Region we are very much satisfied with Chakwera’s administration such that we’re disappointed with the so called CSOs that are sponsored by opposition parties and business people,” Kamwendo added.

She described the anti-government demonstrations as useless and a waste of time.

Kamwendo then urged CSOs to hold dialogue with government before staging vigils or any form of demonstrations.

