Thabo Bester: An entanglement of Nandipha Magudumana & the Media in South Africa

In South Africa, the media is fueling a discourse that Dr. Nandipha Magudumana stayed with Thabo Bester because she was being threatened and, therefore, a victim.

This is the discourse that Nandipha Magudumana will allegedly use in her defense. Who is the source for the media that is parroting this claim? People very close to the aesthetician. Can such sources be credible? That is a question you have to answer. Imagine having Douglas Ramaphosa saying there were no furnishings at the #PhalaPhala ranch.

It should be stated, however, that prior to the infamous prison escape of Thabo Bester, the media played an integral role in creating the Nandipha brand. She became the face of South Africa as a socialite/influencer.

But when will the media in South Africa begin to ask the tough questions?

That is a story for another day. Meanwhile, only Natassja Jansen among the five people accused of assisting Thabo Bester in his prison break was granted bail.

Jansen worked as a control room operator in the Mangaung Correctional Centre. In other news, another ‘Thabo Bester‘ has surfaced in Malawi, leading to the question: “Can the prison service in Africa be trusted?”