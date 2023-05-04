Man found hanging in maize field

A yet to be identified man in his forties was yesterday found hanging from a tree in a maize field at Chinkhwiri Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed to Malawi24 that the incident occurred on May 3, 2023 at around 06:00 hours.

Msadala said that report indicates that Village Headman Katumbi received information from some young men from his village who were plucking guava fruits that they had discovered the dead body of the unknown man hanging himself in a maize field of a certain man.

“Upon receiving the information, Village Headman Katumbi mobilised village headmen surrounding his village and their people to identify the deceased but no one identified him.

“Later, they reported the matter to Mponela Police Station. And the Scene of crime was visited by Mponela Police Station detectives accompanied by medical personnel from Mponela Rural Hospital Hospital and the body was found in a decomposed state,” said Msadala.

Postmortem was done and established that the death occurred due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

The unknown man wore checks jacket and a black trouser. He is black in complexion, slim and of medium in height.

Police at Mponela in Dowa District are advising any one who know that his relatives is missing should report to Mponela Police Station.

