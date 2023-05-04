Man jailed 14 years for attempted rape

Ntchisi First grade magistrate’s court has convicted 38-year-old Morris Phiri to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for attempting to rape an 18-year-old girl.

The court heard from State Prosecutor Virginia Kasiya that on 14 March, 2023, the girl was coming from school and the convict pinned her to the ground and threatened her with a panga knife in an attempt to rape her.

The victim however managed to sneak through the encounter, and escaped.

When he entered plea of not guilty after official charge, the state paraded three witnesses whose testimony convinced the court beyond reasonable doubt to hand the convict a 14 year jail term.

In mitigation, Phiri prayed for leniency saying he has children who rely on him for survival.

Passing the judgement, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua handed Phiri, who hails from Chimbaka village, Traditional Authority Nthondo in the district, a 14 year custodial sentence to deter would-be offenders.

Earlier in March, the same court had convicted and sentenced 64 year old Musatiyambe Tikumane of Kaliyopa village, Traditional Authority Vuso Jere, to 96 months (IHL) defiling an underage girl.

Reported by James Mwale