107-year-old woman raped and killed in Nsanje, police launch manhunt

A 107-year-old woman has been raped and killed in Nsanje and Malawi police have launched a manhunt for the assailants in connection to the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Mashitela Jackson from Nkhundi village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje district.

The incident occurred on the night of April 19, 2023 at Nkhundi village in the district.

Epulo Katamangozo, 76, reported to police that his mother was found lying dead in her house after being attacked by unknown criminals.

In the process, officers from Nsanje police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) rushed to the scene of crime together with medical personnel who confirmed death.

It was discovered that the old woman had been raped and she couldn’t withstand the force of rape due to old age and the reasons behind the killing is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to communities around Nsanje to assist the law enforcers with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

