Woman fined K400,000 for burning girls’ hands

Thyolo First Grade Magistrate court on April 11, 2023 has ordered Pilirani Damiano aged 35 to pay a fine of K400 000 for burning the hands of two girls after they allegedly stole maize from her garden.

The court heard through Sub Inspector Felix Senzani that Damiano caught the two young sisters aged 14 and 12 stealing fresh maize in her maize garden in the month of March 2023 in Nsanje district.

The suspect forcefully placed the girls’ hands on the fire sticks as part of punishment for the deed.

However, the mother to the victim’s tried to rescue them but her efforts proved futile.

“Realizing the extent of the harm caused to her children, the victim’s mother reported the incident to Fatima Police Unit which led to the arrest of the suspect,” said Senzani.

Appearing in court, Damiano pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against her. In mitigation, She asked court for leniency saying she is a first time offender and has family responsibilities.

But the state through prosecutor Senzani told the court that though she was a first time offender, her actions were so cruel because as a woman she was supposed to show care despite that the children were not hers.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Kondani Chinangwa concurred with the state and ordered her to pay a fine of K400,000 or serve a 24 months jail term with hard labour.

Damiano hails from Alufazema Village in Traditional Authority Mlolo, Nsanje District.

In a related development, the same court has also convicted and ordered a 57-year-old man to pay a fine of K60,000 and in default be behind bars for 8 months with hard labour for acts intended to cause grievous harm.

The court heard through State prosecutor Sub Inspector Felix Senzani that the convict on March 24, 2023 assaulted Agnes Gilbert 38, using a wood.

Follow us on Twitter: