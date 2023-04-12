Man jailed 3 years for vandalizing ESCOM property

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to three years and four months imprisonment for being found guilty of vandalizing property belonging to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

State Prosecutor, Richard Kandeya told the court that the man, Never Chimphanje, was caught cutting down ESCOM poles in Dzalanyama Forest on March 3, 2023 at Kaweche Village in the area of Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe.

Appearing in court, Chimphanje admitted to the offense and pleaded with the court for leniency when passing its judgement.

In his submission however, State Prosecutor Kandeya asked the court to slap the convict with a hefty punishment, citing the gravity of the offence which was among others, depriving communities of economic development and draining government resources.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda then sentenced Chimphanje to 40 months imprisonment with hard labour, saying his behavior was retrogressive and as such, a severe punishment was necessary to deter would be offenders.

Reported by Natasha Muthete

