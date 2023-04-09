Moyale Barracks names squad for 2023 season

Mzuzu based Super League team Moyale Barracks Football Club has named its 26-man squad for the 2023 Tnm Super League Season.

The released squad contains seven new players.

The team’s General Secretary Lt Mike Chimwala said he believes in the selected squad and there is hope for a productive season ahead.

“I strongly believe in the squad. In fact, let me call them lions and I hope we have managed to support the coaches to strengthen the positions they needed. I wish them good health throughout the season and may they bring the mojo back,” said Chimwala.

In the 2023 season Gasten Simkonda and McDonald Harawa will lead the team as captain and vice-captain respectively.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Mc Donald Harawa, Jeremiah Simfukwe, Simion Harawa

Defenders

Maneno Nyoni, Innocent Bottoman, George Luiz Nyirenda, Lusekero Malema, Lovemore Jere, Ntopijo Njewa, Atakwane Kelvin Nazombe

Midfielders

Timothy Nyirenda, Brown Magaga, Amos Chipeta, Crifford Fukizi, Crifford Chimlambe, Khumbo Mhone, Robert Mphezi, Charles Nkhoma, Prince Phiri, Henry Misinjo, Walusungu Mdoka, Boy Boy Chima

Strikers

Gasten Simkonda, Raphael Phiri, Mphatso Kasonga, Hassan Upindi

