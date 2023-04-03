Man commits suicide over ownership of phone

A 24-year-old man in Chiradzulu district has committed suicide by taking a poisonous substance after picking a quarrel with his mother over ownership of a cellphone.

According to Chiradzulu police public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo, the deceased has been identified as Mikeyasi Damiano.

Constable Kagulo said the incident happened on Sunday April 2, 2023 at 0700 hours at Kandoje Village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in the district.

The publicist said on 1st April, 2023, Damiano picked a quarrelled with his mother over ownership of a cellphone and in the process he assaulted his mother.

Later it is reported that he then left home to an unknown place till Sunday morning 2nd April, 2023 when he was found lying dead in a maize field belonging to his mother.

The matter was reported to Chiradzulu Police where CID team and medical officer from Chiradzulu DHO rushed to the scene and post-mortem was conducted and it was certified that death was due to consumption of poisonous substance.

A sample bottle collected at the scene containing some remains of the chemical, has been sent for analysis and identification.

Police say there is no suspected foul play and burial has been ordered.

