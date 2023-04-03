Man murders boy for passing through vegetable garden

A 20-year-old man in Chiradzulu is on the run after killing a 12-year-old boy for passing through a vegetable garden which the suspect rented from the boy’s grandparents.

Chiradzulu police publicist Constable Cosmas Kagulo has confirmed the development to Malawi24 and has identified the suspect as Junior Malunga who has murdered Desire Maulidi.

Kagulo said on 1st April 2023, in the afternoon, Desire together with his two friends, went to a sugarcane field belonging to his grandparents to look for some sugarcane.

It is reported that as Desire and friends were going to the sugarcane garden, they passed through a vegetable garden which was rented by Malunga and he got furious with them.

The suspect started chasing the three children and in the process he produced an unknown sharp object and stabbed Desire on the right side of the abdomen. The boy fell unconscious.

Desire was taken to Namadzi Health Centre for treatment where he was referred to Zomba Central Hospital where he died while receiving medical treatment.

The matter was reported to Chiradzulu police station on 2nd April 2, 2023 after Desire’s death at Zomba Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, post-mortem results show that death was due to severe haemorrhage from right lobe of liver after being stabbed.

Police says investigations are in progress to arrest the suspect who is at large.

Junior Malunga comes from Kalimanjira village in the area of Tradition Authority Ntchema while Desire Maulidi hailed from Mavira village in the area of Traditional Authority Ntchema both in the district.

