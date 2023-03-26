Award-winning songstress-cum-model Tunosiwe “Tuno” Mwakalinga who in January this year claimed men in Malawi are marrying ‘prostitutes’ is now pregnant.

The Malawi music artist announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.

“Help me celebrate as i welcome my second child”, Tuno tweeted this afternoon.

Tuno expecting second child

The news coming in less than three months since her now deleted controversial tweet has received mixed reaction on Twitter Malawi.

There are some people who are digging her deleted tweet which she posted on 10 January this year.

Help me celebrate as i welcome my second child ❤️❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/VJ79Fyit4j — 💦❤WATERS💦 (@tunosiwe) March 26, 2023

“More babies less music wow”, replied @Jolly Jus

However, there are other people who are congratulating the 2022 Maso Award female artist of the year.

“Wow! Congratulations Tuno. Blessings to baby and You”, replied @BibakumanaJado.

A group of her fans have also asked Tuno to name her second baby-daddy.

The news of her second baby is trending on different social media platforms such as Facebook.