Africa CDC conducts training on preparedness for emergencies

Participants from various agencies and departments including Malawi Police, Malawi Defence Force, Animal Health have undergone Public Health Emergency Operation Centre Training in Lilongwe.

The training was organized by Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

In an interview with Malawi24, Principal Secretary responsible for Administration in the Ministry of Health Beston Chisamale noted that during a time of emergencies which include outbreaks and cyclones, teamwork is very important in order to deal with such emergencies on time before they can cause g further damages.

He then urged the participants who were from different departments including Malawi Police, Defence Force, Animal Health to make use of the skills they have acquired from the training.

“This time around l believe we will be prepared for the next disaster. I believe they are going to teach their colleagues what they have learnt here,” he explained.

On his part, Africa CDC Representative Dr Womi Eteng Obama commended the country for demonstrating ownership and interest in the training and said that they are looking forward to the opportunities that the training will provide in improving the country’s health sector.

Oboma went on to say that the emergencies can be infections or any early stage of health emergencies but the impact of such events will require several stakeholders as such it is important to work together and also to always be alert when such incidents occur.

The seven-day training started on 19th March and ended 25th March. At the end of the training, the participants received certificates of attendance.

Follow us on Twitter: