Gwengwe, failing at the economy, scoring in bed: Malawi finance minister in sex scandal

While he has failed to reign in inflation and manage the economy in an Malawi Congress Party (MCP) way, finance minister Sosten Gwengwe has been an expert in other matters, a disgruntled woman has claimed.

In a series of Facebook posts that have now gone viral, the woman identifying herself as Florie Cht has claimed that she was involved with married man Gwengwe who promised to take care of her.

Using screenshots to back up her claims, Cht has shared with Malawians messages in which Gwengwe is making promises that he has failed to meet.

In one such message, the person said to be the finance minister says to the lady that he will take care of her and build her.

“You are a different girl,” the finance minister is alleged to have texted. “I will build you up. Please build me up. I will love you and make you happy.”

The woman has also attached photos of her in compromising positions with the married finance minister. In one photo, a selfie of Gwengwe in bed (with a shirt on) is sent to the lady while the lady sends back a photo in which she is seemingly topless.

Apart from the conversations and the photos, the woman has also shared screenshots of gifts that he got from her lover.

Soft spoken Sosten Gwengwe who once courted Malawians to let him be the Vice President has not commented on the scandal.

Malawi24 has not verified if the conversations shared and the screenshots are authentic. Meanwhile, the woman has threatened to commit suicide over Gwengwe’s lies and unmet promises.