Chilima visiting Cyclone Freddy survivors

Amid rumours that Saulos Chilima was banned from visiting flooded areas before President Lazarus Chakwera, the vice president is in the southern region where he is visiting flood survivors in the affected areas.

Chilima has started his tour with St John’s primary school in Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre and he is also expected to go to Matope camp in Ndirande Safalawo.

It is further reported that the vice president will later travel to Zomba where he is also expected to visit ovee five affected areas.

“He is expected to be at the Matope camp at around 9:30 am straight from Lilongwe. Later he will visit St John’s primary school -T/A Lundu before proceeding to Zomba for the same purpose where he will visit five places/camps,” said Phiri.

The social media was recently awash with rumours that when president Chakwera was abroad for the Least Developed Countries meeting, Chilima was banned from visiting floods affected areas in the southern region.

It was reported that government officials argued that President Chakwera was the one supposed to be the first to visit the affected areas and not the vice president.

However, Minister of Information Moses Kumkuyu quashed the rumours saying no one stopped Chilima from visiting the affected areas.

Follow us on Twitter: