Devotion: Rise up and pray

In the book of 1 Samuel chapter 1 verse 7, the bible says: Elkanah would do this year after year, as often as Hannah went up to the house of the LORD. Likewise, Peninnah would provoke her, and Hannah would cry and would not eat.”

Hannah had no children whereas Peninnah had children. So it was a custom of Peninnah to provoke Hannah year by year and Hannah’s response was to cry. She cried year by year and her condition did not change.

One day, Hannah made up her mind. She chose to pray instead of crying. That was the end of her barrenness.

On 1 Samuel chapter 1 from verse 9 to 10, we read that: “Hannah got up after she had finished eating and drinking in Shiloh. Now Eli the priest was sitting on the chair by the doorpost of the tent of the LORD. Deeply distressed, she prayed to the LORD…..”

She abandoned crying, she embraced praying and that gave her a solution.

The bible tells us on Philippians chapter 4 verse 6 that: “Never worry about anything. Instead, in every situation let your petitions be made known to God through prayers and requests, with thanksgiving.”

Crying and worrying wont solve anything. As Mathew chapter 6 verse 27 says: “Can any of you add a single hour to the length of your life by worrying?”

God is displeased with those who cry, worry or murmur without praying because there is no solution in them. Pray and cause changes to situations.

We read on Numbers chapter 1 verse 2 that: “Eventually, the people began complaining about their distress, and the LORD heard them. When the LORD heard, his anger flared up and the LORD’s fire incinerated some of them within the outskirts of the camp. When the people cried out to Moses, he prayed to the LORD and the fire stopped.”