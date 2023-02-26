Zomba Council commissions construction of maternity wing at Chingale

Phiri (2nd from Rright) at the site of the maternity wing

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale, Lonnie Phiri, says the maternity wing to be constructed at Chingale Health Center will help women in the area to access antenatal and postnatal services closer to their homes.

The parliamentarian made the remarks at Chingale Health Center when Zomba District Council commissioned construction of a maternity facility at Chingale Health Center under the World Bank funded Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD)

Phiri observed that most expectant women had difficulties in accessing antenatal and postnatal services such that some they used to be referred to Zomba Central Hospital for delivery amidst some inconveniences.

She further observed that some women opted to deliver at home at the expense of safe motherhood.

The Member of Parliament therefore hailed Zomba District Council for deciding to build the maternity facility at Chingale Health Center saying this will provide women in her area opportunity to seek antenatal and postnatal services within reach.

“People in Chingale area rely on Chingale Health Center for most of the health services such that the maternity wing at the health center will be a plus to women,” Phiri said.

The MP therefore called on Chingale Health Center nurses to be passionate and ethical when handling pregnant women saying she had received numerous reports that some women are unattended to whenever they are due for delivery or about to be referred to Zomba Central Hospital for further medical attention

Phiri said: “if the trend continue l will definitely will report this to health authorities.”.

Chipini, Chilipa and Chinseu Health Centers are Christian Health Association of Malawi (Cham) facilities and most people could not afford most of their services, according to the parliamentarian.

Zomba District Council chairperson, Councillor Blazio Chinthenga, called on people at Chingale to play active role in the project and take care of the facility once it finishes because it will serve their health requirements.

Chinthenga also hailed World Bank which is funding Local Government Finance Committee to support implementation of Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD)projects.

Group Village Head Chibwana expressed his appreciation over the new maternity project which is expected to cost K140 million.

Chingale Health Center is at Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita and serves about 50,000 people within Chingale area.

Follow us on Twitter: