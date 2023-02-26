Old Mutual’s mathematics Olympiad prize presentation set for 6th march

Mathematics enthusiasts’ eyes will be at Mzuzu University (MZUNI) on Monday 6th March, 2023 as Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited will be presenting prizes to the winners of the 2022-2023 season of the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad.

According to Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Patience Chatsika, the competition which attracted a record of 374 secondary school students across the country, will see winners walking away with various education related materials and prize money.

Chatsika told Malawi24 that as a company, they are happy to reach this far and excited to present the prizes to the deserving winners for their enhanced problem-solving skills and love for Mathematics.

“This is exciting, if you can recall, we presented the sponsorship in December 2022 and we have moved according to the calendar to reach this moment. I should commend our partner in this program, The department of mathematics at MZUNI for their effort and efficiency in delivering this flagship initiative” said Chatsika.

She further reported that out of the 374 who sat for the preliminary examinations, 78 students comprising 46 boys and 32 girls have qualified to tussle in the semifinal and finals on 5th March, 2023.

According to Chatsika, Old Mutual aims to play its role through the competition to promote the importance of Mathematics in the country and create opportunities for young people to develop their skills in this area.

“This grand finale and prize presentation ceremony is an opportunity for the public to witness the impressive problem-solving skills of Malawi’s secondary school students. It is also an opportunity to recognize and reward the hard work and dedication of the top students who have made it to the finals” she added.

The Mathematics Olympiad started way back, but Old Mutual came in to resuscitate the program in 2015 and until today, it has been a impactful ride and it always gives great assurance witnessing young mathematicians developing into responsible citizens in various science and mathematical disciplines.

In the 2022-2023 season, Old Mutual invested a massive K27,310,000.00 sponsorship package to MZUNI which is the implementing partner.