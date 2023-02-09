FCB brings Valentines competition

First Capital Bank has launched a Valentines competition dubbed ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’ in which people will battle it out for a one million Kwacha prize through arts.

According to FCB’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’ competition is all about expressing love for the bank through artistic pieces including; poems, songs, dances, painting, rapping, tiktok, speech, drama and many more.

To enter the competition, singles or couples need to just do any artistic stuff with the theme ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’, post a picture of themselves on Facebook with a hashtag #OkondedwaFirstCapitalBank and the post with many shares from FCB’s page, poses a chance to win the one million Kwacha.

Chirwa said Valentines themed promotion seeks to acknowledge the numerous forms of art and talent amongst Malawians of all ages, and the bank believes there is no other better time to show and express such talents than during the month of love, February.

“The warm heart of Africa is synonymous with love and our brand which asserts that belief comes first, believes in the talent that is available in Malawi. As such we thought of celebrating the month of February and Valentines day with our customers digitally through the expression of love using their talents.

“We would like to recognize the best talent with a grand prize of MK1 million. Malawians, from all walks of life are invited to participate in this competition where participants are asked to express love for the First Capital, specifically, ‘if the Bank was your Bae’,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa further told Malawi24 that the competition runs from the 6th to the 28th of February 2023 and added that entries containing profanity or vulgarity will be disqualified.

