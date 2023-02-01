Boy drowns in Lirangwe River in Chiradzulu

A 15-year-old boy identified as Happy John has drowned in flooded Lirangwe River in Chiradzulu, southern Malawi.

It is reported that the parents of Happy left their son home and went to Mbulumbuzi Market to sell their produce.

Instead of getting prepared to go to school, Happy went to the mentioned river with his friends. Whilst swimming, the boy was overcame by the water current and got drowned.

Thereafter, the matter was reported the matter to Namadzi Police post.

Chiradzulu Police spokesperson Constable Cosmas Kagulo said the scene was visited by CID personnel together with a clinical officer who revealed death as due to suffocation secondary drowning.

No foul play is suspected and police gave a go ahead to community to bury the body.

Chiradzulu Police have since urged people to refrain from swimming or bathing in rivers despite the state of the rivers as it is as rivers may get full to avoid such cases.

The boy hailed from Chumachiyenda village Traditional Authority Chitera in Chiradzulu District.

