Piksy shines at AMAI Awards in Ireland

Malawian urban music giant Evans ‘Piksy’ Zangazanga left people hungry for more of his music at the Association of Malawians living in Ireland (AMAI) Gala Awards in Dublin.

The Unamata star entertained the Malawian community at the awards on Saturday evening that they did not want him to leave the stage when his performance came to an end.

Speaking in an interview with Malawia24, President of AMAI Henry Mkumbira Phiri, hailed the artist for performing to the best of his ability.

“Piksy gave us the best performance. It is safe to say that he influenced people to come in numbers,” said Phiri.

He added that the awards are aimed at motivating Malawians in that country, to be agents of change in the society, in line with their aim.

At the awards, Malawians were honoured in the categories of sports, music, and social media among others. Bishop Shacks Kaunda of Living Water Church Ireland was the biggest winner as he walked home with the personality of the year accolade.

AMAI which was established in 2004, is oriented towards charity. The group reach out to Malawians in time of need.