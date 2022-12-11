Chakwera leaves Malawi for US

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera have left Malawi for the United States of America where the Malawi leader will attend the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

Chakwera will attend the summit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The summit will also be attended by other Africa leaders.

The President and the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera were seen off at Kamuzu International Airport by Vice President Saulos Chilima, cabinet ministers, and other government officials.

Writing on Facebook page after departure this morning, the Malawi leader said the summit will foster new trade and investment linkages with the US and other multilateral institutions.

“I will also take an opportunity to advance Malawi’s interests on the economy, education, health, good governance, peace, security and climate change among other areas,” said Chakwera.

He is expected to return home on 19 December.

The trip comes a few months after Chakwera also spent two weeks in the United States between September and October this year when he attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In June this year, Chakwera said all public officials including himself should not undertake more than three trips for the remainder of the year as a cost cutting measure.

Since then, the Malawi leader has travelled to Democratic Republic of Congo for the SADC summit in August this year, to Egypt for the climate summit in November and to the United States on two occasions.