Man scalded with hot porridge for selling fertilizer to buy beer

Police in Dowa have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly scalding her 40-year-old husband with hot porridge after the man allegedly sold five kilograms of fertiliser and spent the money on beer.

Dowa Police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha has confirmed the arrest of the woman identified as Enelles Chikapa.

He added that Chikapa committed the offence on December 8 2022 at Chisenga Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

According to M’bumpha, Chikapa confronted the husband identified as Emanuel Mapulesi for selling the fertilizer and that resulted into a fight.

As the fight went on, Chikapa picked a boiling pot of porridge and poured it on Mapulesi.

“The man sustained scalds and his brother took him to Dowa District Hospital for examination and treatment,” said M’bumpha.

Chikapa was arrested yesterday at the district hospital where she was taking care of the victim.

She has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Enelles Chikapa hails from Chisenga Village in T/A Mkukula’s area in the district.

