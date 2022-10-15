Malawi Police officer fined K400,000 for causing death while reversing vehicle

A Malawi Police officer identified as Lackson Luwanika aged 44 has been ordered to pay a K400,000 fine for causing the death of a 34-year-old man in Mzuzu.

The accident occurred in September this year while the police officer was reversing his vehicle at old town near Lisbon bottle store.

According to a police report, Luwanika was reversing a Mazda Demio saloon and suddenly hit James Kavuli aged 34 who was walking behind the vehicle.

Luwanika was brought before Mzuzu Senior residence court on 13/10/2022 for the offences of causing death by reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle without driving licence. All offences are under the Road Traffic Act.

After being convicted, the police officer was sentenced to pay a fine of K300,000 for causing death and K100,000 for driving without licence or in default 6 months in prison. The whole amount of K400,000.00 has been given to the bereaved family.

Luwanika hails from Mulotho village, T/A Mkanda, District. Mulanje.

