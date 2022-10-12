Catholic women asked to emulate life of Virgin Mary

Zomba Diocese Vicar General, Fr. Vincent Chilolo appealed to Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) to be strong in faith and to be charitable to emulate the life of Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus Christ.

Fr. Chilolo made the appeal at St. Theresa Primary School ground at Liwonde in Machinga where CWO of the Zomba Diocese celebrated the life of Virgin Mary.

He said Mary the mother of Jesus Christ encountered problems but she had strong faith as such CWO should have the faith that should withstand all challenges that would stand in their way.

Fr. Chilolo also reminded the Catholic women to remember that they were called in the women ministry to serve for a special purpose.

“Be strong in faith and be charitable in the course of your ministry,” the Diocese Vicar General said.

CWO chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni also called on fellow women to be strong in faith and be charitable to emulate the life of the Virgin Mary.

The Zomba Diocese CWO chairperson therefore asked the fellow Catholic women to always consider the Virgin Mary as source of inspiration.

Women representatives from 20 parishes within the Zomba Diocese attended the meeting at Liwonde where they celebrated the life of Virgin Mary.

The CWO agreed to hold next year’s meeting at Pirimiti in Zomba.

