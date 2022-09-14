Buleya Lule murder: Chisale’s wife, nine others found with case to answer

Lule

Ten police officers including Malawi Police Commissioner Evalista Mvula Chisale, who is wife of former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale, have been found with a case to answer over the killing of Buleya Lule.

High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale has found the ten officers with a case to answer on charges of murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

However, Kachale has acquitted three officers Ronnex Kapesa, Robert Chaka and Derreck Mswati from all the charges.

Buleya was arrested in February in 2019 after suspects who admitted to abducting Goodson Makanjira – a 14-year-old boy with albinism – told a court in Lilongwe that he (Buleya) promised to give them K800,000 for kidnapping the boy.

After appearing in court, Buleya was taken into police custody where he died. An autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr Charles Dzamalala revealed that Buleya was electrocuted. A report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission later revealed that Buleya’s arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

Last year, government paid K44 million compensations to Lule’s widow.

