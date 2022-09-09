Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday afternoon aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish estate.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and is the UK’s longest-serving monarch after reigning for 70 years.

Her son Charles has since ascended to the throne and is now King Charles III.

In a statement, King Charles III has described the death of the Queen as a moment of the greatest sadness for him and all members of his family.

The King said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Earlier on Thursday, Senior royals had gathered at Balmoral after the Queen’s doctors got concerned for Her Majesty’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.

All the Queen’s children as well as grandsons Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, also gathered there.

The BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill and ending with Liz Truss who was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has sent condolences to the British Royal Family on the passing of the Queen.

According to Chakwera, he and the First Lady have fond memories of the Queen’s visit to Malawi in 1979 when the Queen “captivated the imaginations of Malawians” and demonstrated solidarity with Malawians’ quest for economic liberation.

“For us as a nation, her inimitable legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on our hearts and indelibly marked on the pages of our history, a history she helped shape in more ways than we can put into words,” Chakwera said.

