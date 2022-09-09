Devotion: Let your faith work

Mark 5:34-36 “And he said to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace, and be cured of your disease.” While he was still speaking, people came from the synagogue ruler’s house saying, “Your daughter is dead. Why bother the Teacher anymore?” But Jesus, overhearing the message spoken, said to the ruler of the synagogue, “Do not be afraid, only believe.”

Your faith has a bearing on your life. The just live by faith. Your faith determines your lifestyle. Therefore those whose faith is strong live above those whose faith is weak. Learn to use your faith for the miraculous living.

In the scripture above two people got results according to their faith. The woman with an issue of blood was healed because of her faith. The ruler of synagogue had her daughter raised from the dead through faith. Your faith can produce much more than you think or imagine

Your ability to receive more is based on your faith capacity. God has a lot of you. His supply is endless. Just ensure that your faith is active to receive and get more from Him. Increase your capacity for miraculous by increasing your faith.

Faith comes by hearing the Word(Rom10:17). You can’t work your faith without the Word of God. Your faith filled action should follow God’s Word.

We believe people. Learn to believe God more than people. You can’t remember what happened when you were born. This means its people who told you about your father or mother or about your nationality. You believed. You operate according to that information. In the same way believe God’s Word, operate in it and get right results. Actually the testimony of God should be believed more than that of men. 1 John 5:9 “If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater”

CONFESSION

I am positioned through faith to receive more from the heavenly supply. My faith is working and producing results in my life. In Jesus Name. Amen.